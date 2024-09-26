Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,502,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $885,912,000 after acquiring an additional 429,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,664 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,737,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $103,354,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

UAL opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

