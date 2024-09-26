TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNET. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.03.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 397.90% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other TriNet Group news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,830.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,830.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

