DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,664.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 14,036 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $778,576.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,782.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,664.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,065 shares of company stock worth $23,777,163 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.44, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

