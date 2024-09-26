37,135 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 357.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57,573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,033,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 180,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

