Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 16,253 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVH. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 13,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,069 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,213,000 after buying an additional 519,316 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 711.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,705,000 after buying an additional 299,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,320,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,668,000 after acquiring an additional 296,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 6,471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,611,000 after acquiring an additional 284,739 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $94.98 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PVH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

