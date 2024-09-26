Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 24,761 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,761 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $121,594.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,027,285.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.49. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.