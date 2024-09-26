Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $946,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

