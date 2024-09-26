Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,809 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.75 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. UBS Group raised Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

