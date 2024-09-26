Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 7,180 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 221.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 1,185.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Argus raised their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Xylem Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $133.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.33. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

