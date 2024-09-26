Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 131,200 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.07% of GDS worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GDS during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Price Performance

Shares of GDS stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.14 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on GDS

GDS Profile

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.