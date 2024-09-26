Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,085,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSP opened at $86.96 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $119.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

