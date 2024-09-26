Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 38,816 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Olin by 4.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 1.7% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 4,375.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Olin stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Olin Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $60.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

