Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 51,537 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after buying an additional 154,403 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 202.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 997,912 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $593,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.