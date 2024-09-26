Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.
Brandywine Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -181.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.
Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,015. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $934.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
