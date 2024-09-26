Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stake Raised by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,580 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Yelp worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Yelp by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. Yelp had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on YELP. Bank of America started coverage on Yelp in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,776 shares of company stock worth $863,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

