Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.13 Million Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 294.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,229 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,471,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,139,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 825,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,998,000 after purchasing an additional 538,325 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,816,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,224,000 after purchasing an additional 365,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,991,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,626,000 after purchasing an additional 273,109 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $331,589.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,995,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,380,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $38.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

