Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $2.36 Million in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $109.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 98.02%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

