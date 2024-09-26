Toronto Dominion Bank Has $30.57 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 568.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,545 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 116,958 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Coinbase Global worth $30,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total value of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,221.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total value of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,221.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,562 shares of company stock worth $20,920,899. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.06.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $167.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.16 and a 200-day moving average of $220.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

