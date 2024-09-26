Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 83.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,316 shares of company stock worth $13,037,345 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITCI stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.00. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.58.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

