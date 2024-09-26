40,782 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NYSE MAN opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $80.25.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

