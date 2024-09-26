Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.25

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.25 and last traded at C$13.23, with a volume of 60038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price target on Perpetua Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPTA

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$879.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.66.

In related news, Director Chris Dail sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total value of C$91,498.62. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.