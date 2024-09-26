Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

NYSE WS traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 345,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,242. Worthington Steel has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Worthington Steel will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.