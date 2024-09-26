Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.36

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.36 and last traded at C$15.24, with a volume of 8791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.18.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$172.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0946 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.21%.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

