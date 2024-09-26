Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,449 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $30,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Welltower by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.38.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $129.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 159.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

