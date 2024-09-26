Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY opened at $218.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.32 and a 200-day moving average of $218.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $165.21 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $2,142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,144,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.