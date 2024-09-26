Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.00.

Shares of CSL opened at $437.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $411.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $444.50.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

