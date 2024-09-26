Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 227,821 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 412.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,821 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $29,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $131.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.88 and its 200 day moving average is $108.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

