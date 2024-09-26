Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Position Lessened by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,860 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 37.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $55.37 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $55.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Smartsheet

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at $30,486,096.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $189,762.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,773.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,429 shares of company stock worth $1,952,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.