Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Up 477.1% in September

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 477.1% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 163,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 157,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.