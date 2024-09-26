FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FAT Brands Trading Up 4.0 %

FATBB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. 415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $81.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.89. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.04 million during the quarter.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

