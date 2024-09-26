Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0615 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.32 billion and $59.89 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00044788 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,626,478,559 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,626,478,559.053345 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05775778 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $70,110,011.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

