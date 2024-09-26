Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $107.12 million and $1.59 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000745 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,079,501 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

