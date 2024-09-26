Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Up 8%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.06. 265,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,297,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 12.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $934.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 255.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,449,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 24.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,552,000 after buying an additional 2,358,089 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,883,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 639,198 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 506,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,380,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 380,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.