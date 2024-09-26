Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $87.53 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $87.53 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.11 or 0.00004804 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00013808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,859.86 or 1.00033294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008199 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,800,522.53667525 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.96054387 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $3,939,934.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.