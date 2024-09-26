Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.05

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 1786940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,511 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,865,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,485,000 after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after acquiring an additional 285,662 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 295,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 862,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

