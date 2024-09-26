Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.22. 9,506,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 18,384,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RIG. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DNB Markets raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Transocean Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,476,695.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Perestroika purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at $376,139,312.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 138.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 3.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 178,481 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

