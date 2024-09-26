ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $17.21. 136,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 595,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,388,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,478,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at about $4,194,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

Featured Stories

