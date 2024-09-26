Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading Down 18.4%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 77,545 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 50,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Walker River Resources Stock Down 18.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.

About Walker River Resources

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

