Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading Down 18.4%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 77,545 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 50,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Walker River Resources Stock Down 18.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$9.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.
About Walker River Resources
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Walker River Resources
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.