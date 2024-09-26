Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.74

Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 377254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPTA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial started coverage on Perpetua Resources in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.09 million, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 51.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

