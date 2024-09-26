Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.20

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.20 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.43), with a volume of 101580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.40).

Centaur Media Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of £46.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.67 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.37.

Centaur Media Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Insider Activity at Centaur Media

Centaur Media Company Profile

In related news, insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($32,137.12). In the last three months, insiders bought 76,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,403. Corporate insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Further Reading

