Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 850 ($11.38) and last traded at GBX 900 ($12.05), with a volume of 22273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950 ($12.72).

Churchill China Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,095.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of £99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,219.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Churchill China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Churchill China’s payout ratio is currently 5,211.27%.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

