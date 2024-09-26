NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Down 4.3%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.15. 13,705,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 32,977,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

NU Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at about $7,902,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in NU by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,477,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,381,000 after acquiring an additional 122,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC grew its position in NU by 47.6% in the second quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 158,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

