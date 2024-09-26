Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.40 ($0.37), with a volume of 1494999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.10 ($0.35).
Petra Diamonds Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.03. The company has a market capitalization of £53.21 million, a P/E ratio of -73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Transactions at Petra Diamonds
In other news, insider Richard Duffy bought 80,879 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £24,263.70 ($32,490.22). Insiders own 40.41% of the company’s stock.
About Petra Diamonds
Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
