iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.69

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.69, with a volume of 662444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Syntrinsic LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

