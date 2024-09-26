Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 30774936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Great Western Mining Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Great Western Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It holds interests in Black Mountain Group covering an area of 20.7 square kilometer; holds interest in Huntoon Group covering an area of 10 square kilometer; and other projects such as Rock House, Jack Springs, Eatside Mine, and Tun group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.