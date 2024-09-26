Sfmg LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.2 %

ORLY opened at $1,142.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,114.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,072.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.