Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 73.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $3,126,000. Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,142,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,737,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $95.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.77. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

