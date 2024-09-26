Sfmg LLC Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,937 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of HP by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 377.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Trading Up 0.6 %

HP stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.