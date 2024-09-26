O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

ORLY opened at $1,142.81 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,114.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,072.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

