Xponance Inc. Sells 32,301 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 415,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,301 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $84,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after buying an additional 2,787,510 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after buying an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,377,000 after buying an additional 1,480,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $210.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $598.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.

Read Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.